NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/30/24-1/3/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 30 – Jan. 3, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 30

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 31

No public meetings

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day – Office Closed

Thursday, Jan. 2

No public meetings

Friday, Jan. 3

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 30 – Jan. 3, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 30

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Managers meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Representative Wilcox

Location: Rampton room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Dec. 31

No public meetings

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day – Office Closed

Thursday, Jan. 2

12:30 p.m. Meet with members of the judiciary

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Jan. 3

No public meetings

Saturday, Jan. 4

5:30 p.m. Attend the Ruth & Nathan Hale Theatre at doTERRA Grand Opening

Location: 401 S Pleasant Grove Blvd, Pleasant Grove

Sunday, Jan. 5

7:00 p.m. Speak at the Interfaith Fireside event

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City, 12 C St E, SLC