NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days in recognition of the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter
SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 29, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and remain in the half-staff position until sunset on January 28, 2025.
The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses and organizations to participate in this recognition.
