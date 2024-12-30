MPD Makes Arrest in Weapon Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault that occurred in Southwest.

On December 29, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest, in reference to an assault. The victim reported that after parking his vehicle at the listed location, the suspect, who wanted the same parking space, rolled down his vehicle window and pointed a handgun at him.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle parked nearby. Using CCTV footage, officers found the suspect inside of a nearby restaurant. A firearm was recovered from the suspect. As a result of the on-scene investigation, 25-year-old Nathan Cinada of Silver Spring, Maryland, was placed under arrest and charged with, Carrying a Pistol Without a License (Outside Home or Place of Business), Possession of Unregistered Firearm/Unlawful Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24201025

