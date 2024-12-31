Shaftsbury Barracks /DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3004528

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Travis Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (02)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/30/24 at approx 1249 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bank St. Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Timothy Clayton

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to and motor vehicle crash located on Bank St. within the Town of Shaftsbury. The operator, Timothy Clayton showed signs of alcohol impairment and subsequently transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for suspicion of DUI. Clayton was later released to a sober party and order to the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 1/13/25 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 - Alcohol.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: no

