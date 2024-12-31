Shaftsbury Barracks /DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3004528
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Travis Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (02)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/30/24 at approx 1249 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bank St. Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Timothy Clayton
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to and motor vehicle crash located on Bank St. within the Town of Shaftsbury. The operator, Timothy Clayton showed signs of alcohol impairment and subsequently transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for suspicion of DUI. Clayton was later released to a sober party and order to the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on 1/13/25 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 - Alcohol.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/13/25 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: no
