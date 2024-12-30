Shaftsbury Barracks / First-degree arson, insurance fraud

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3005573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. James Wright

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sgt. Matt Hill, Detective Sgt. James Wright, Detective Sgt. Chris Blais and Assistant State Fire Marshal Jay Moody – Division of Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: 9:28 a.m. Dec. 27, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 536 Mill Rd., Stamford, VT

VIOLATION: First degree arson, insurance fraud

ACCUSED: Joseph T. Pallas

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At 9:28 a.m. Dec. 27, 2023, the Stamford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 536 Mill Rd. in Stamford, VT. The Stamford Fire Department responded to the scene, where crews observed heavy black smoke pushing from the eaves. Upon firefighters’ entry, the first floor was smoke-filled with flames visible at the base of walls along both sides of a staircase. Fire suppression efforts were conducted with both internal and exterior attacks. Because of the fire department’s efforts, the structure was saved.

As part of his scene assessment, Stamford Fire Chief Paul Ethier contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined the cause to be arson. After a lengthy investigation, the Fire and Explosion Unit identified Joseph Pallas, 31, of Stamford, as the individual who investigators believe purposely set fire to his residence at 536 Mill Rd.

On Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, Pallas was issued a citation through his attorney on charges of first-degree arson and insurance fraud. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Pallas’ arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 24, 2025 / 0830am

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: None

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.