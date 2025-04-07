St. Johnsbury Barracks / Identity Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003000
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-7-25 at 0809 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Identity Theft
ACCUSED: Brenda Heywood
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Robert Heywood
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/7/25, at approximately 0809 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks received complaints of an ongoing incident involving fraud and identity theft. Investigation revealed that for nearly a decade, Brenda Heywood (72) of Lyndon, VT, had used her brother, Robert Heywood’s (68) of Lyndon, VT, social security number without his knowledge or consent to run credit checks and gather other private financial reports. Troopers met with Brenda at her residence later in the day and subsequently cited her to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 5/12/25 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Identity Theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-12-25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.