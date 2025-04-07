Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Identity Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A4003000

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4-7-25 at 0809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION:  Identity Theft

 

ACCUSED:  Brenda Heywood                                           

AGE:  72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM:  Robert Heywood

AGE:  68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/7/25, at approximately 0809 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks received complaints of an ongoing incident involving fraud and identity theft. Investigation revealed that for nearly a decade, Brenda Heywood (72) of Lyndon, VT, had used her brother, Robert Heywood’s (68) of Lyndon, VT, social security number without his knowledge or consent to run credit checks and gather other private financial reports. Troopers met with Brenda at her residence later in the day and subsequently cited her to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 5/12/25 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Identity Theft.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  5-12-25 at 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Legal Disclaimer:

