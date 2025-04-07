Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1002034 and 25B1002339

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki and Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2025 – 1:18 PM and 4/7/2025 – 12:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Overlook Dr, Londonderry, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release x 2

ACCUSED: Ivory King

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/25, at approximately 1:18 PM, the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks was notified of threatening behavior online and at a business in Londonderry, Windham County, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 35 year old Ivory King, of Londonderry, VT was in violation of Conditions of Release. On 4/7/2025 at approximately 12:37 PM, Vermont State Police Westminster barracks was notified of another incident involving King at a residence on Overlook Drive in Londonderry, VT. While on scene, Troopers witnessed a domestic assault between King and another household member. King was issued a criminal citation and was transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. King is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 04/08/2025 at 12:30 PM. King received additional Conditions of Release and was ordered to be held at the Southern State Correctional Facility with $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.