Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault and VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002034 and 25B1002339
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki and Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2025 – 1:18 PM and 4/7/2025 – 12:37 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Overlook Dr, Londonderry, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release x 2
ACCUSED: Ivory King
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/26/25, at approximately 1:18 PM, the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks was notified of threatening behavior online and at a business in Londonderry, Windham County, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 35 year old Ivory King, of Londonderry, VT was in violation of Conditions of Release. On 4/7/2025 at approximately 12:37 PM, Vermont State Police Westminster barracks was notified of another incident involving King at a residence on Overlook Drive in Londonderry, VT. While on scene, Troopers witnessed a domestic assault between King and another household member. King was issued a criminal citation and was transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. King is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 04/08/2025 at 12:30 PM. King received additional Conditions of Release and was ordered to be held at the Southern State Correctional Facility with $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
