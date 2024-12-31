Author Richard R. Becker Launches An ‘Off The Shelf’ Vodcast

'Off The Shelf' title screen Richard R. Becker visits Adventures Underground in Richland, Washington Third Wheel by Richard R. Becker is the Best Literary Thriller of the Year

‘Off The Shelf’ is an indie bookstore interview series with bookstore owners as guests.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard R. Becker , award-winning author of 50 States and Third Wheel, has launched an independent Vodcast called ‘ Off The Shelf ’ on YouTube, with a truncated version also airing on Facebook. ‘Off The Shelf’ is an interview series with indie bookstore owners and brick-and-mortar bookstore managers.“The idea originated while I was on a national book tour that coincided with taking my daughter to college last summer,” says Becker. “I was trying to develop new ideas to showcase independent and book-and-mortar stores and their efforts to elevate diverse literary voices and build local communities.”The stories bookstore owners and managers shared with Becker during the tour inspired him to consider a new interview series. As a journalist, Becker is no stranger to conducting interviews or writing articles. His byline has appeared in the Denver Post, Los Angeles Times, and publications for Simon & Schuster and Paramount, among others.“‘Off The Shelf’ might have been a written series had I not been experimenting with producing video content during the tour,” said Becker. “I had made stops at several travel landmarks before each book signing and would share something about the site before announcing the location of my next book signing.”The book signing teasers worked, with Becker averaging 1,500 views on TikTok and 1,200 on Facebook Reels before every stop. On several occasions, readers would call him out by name when they entered a Barnes & Noble or indie bookstore because they had seen his video. Other viewers had invited him to dinner or offered up other places he might visit along the way.“I work in integrated marketing communication, so I wasn’t surprised videos work,” said Becker. “What surprised me was how intimate and organic the connections felt between myself as an author and the viewer as a reader. This is the kind of connection many bookstore owners hope to make within their communities. A Vodcast showcasing indie bookstores and Barnes & Noble stores supporting indie authors felt like the right way to go.”Becker produced his first episode with Annie Gamboa, co-owner of the indie bookstore Thistle & Nightshade in Reno, Nev. Originally, Becker had planned to interview a mobile bookstore in Florida because they had reached out to him while he was on his national book tour. They wanted to carry his books despite being too far away to be included.“The owner of the mobile bookstore caught a cold and asked to be rescheduled, which prompted me to ask Annie to be my first guest,” said Becker. “We had just spent several hours together during a book signing at her store in Reno and really hit it off. We talked about so many things, I knew she would make a great guest.”The first episode is a 38-minute interview with Gamboa. She discusses book curation, diverse voices, and engaging young readers. She also talks about which book inspired her love for reading and why she and her partner decided to open a store.The next guest will be Kara Taghon, owner of The Atlas Collective in Moline, Illinois. The Atlas Collective episode will be recorded during the first week in January, and premiere sometime before the end of the month. Becker plans to produce and premiere one episode per month in 2025, with bookstores that carry his books given priority.“If the interview series continues to take off, I’ll increase the production schedule to showcase more bookstores,” said Becker. “For now, once a month feels manageable, especially while producing other series like my ’60-Second Writing Tip’ and ‘Inside The Audiobook’ Vodcast series.”‘Off The Shelf’ and other video content can be found his YouTube channel. Some additional content, highlights, and show segments can be found on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks.Richard R. Becker is an award-winning American author of three books. He is also an accomplished speaker and president of Copywrite, Ink. , a strategic communication firm with experience on more than 1,000 accounts, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

