Cappy Records Celebrates John Michael Ferrari 'Crossover Artist of the Year'

Elite Music Awards Names John Michael Ferrari Crossover Artist of the Year Elite Music Awards Winners 2024 I Keep Dreaming album cover art

Elite Music Awards names singer songwriter recording artist John Michael Ferrari "Crossover Artist of the Year" for his multi-genre 2024 album "I Keep Dreaming"

I am humbled to be named “Crossover Artist of the Year'. For me, crossing over genres while creating music seems to be a natural phenomenon” — John Michael Ferrari

PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cappy Records is thrilled to announce that their exceptional recording artist, singer, and songwriter, John Michael Ferrari , has been honored with the prestigious title "Crossover Artist of the Year" by the Elite Music Awards for his 2024 critically acclaimed album, " I Keep Dreaming ."A master of his craft, Ferrari has won numerous awards over the years, and this accolade marks the third time he has been recognized as "Crossover Artist of the Year." Previously, Ferrari was bestowed with the same honor by the Independent Music Network in 2023 and the New Music Awards in 2021."I Keep Dreaming" is a testament to Ferrari's unparalleled ability to blend genres seamlessly, creating a rich and diverse musical journey. The album features an irresistible mix of new country, soft rock, pop, and dance songs, including standout tracks like "I Keep Dreaming," "Are You Ready For Love," "Crazy in Love," "Music With You," "One Heck of a Girl," "Please Tell Them," and an updated upbeat version of "That's What You Do."Listeners are captivated by the radio chart-topping love ballad "Yes I Do," the award-winning new country tune "I Keep Rollin' On," and the nostalgic baby boomer story song "I Wouldn't Lie," for which Clouzine International Music Awards named Ferrari “Best Male Americana Vocal” 2024. With its unique crossover combination of genres, "I Keep Dreaming" exemplifies Ferrari's versatility and artistic genius.Ferrari shares, "I am humbled to be named 'Crossover Artist of the Year.' For me, crossing over genres while creating music is a natural phenomenon."Ferrari's impressive list of accolades continues to grow. In addition to this latest honor, in 2024, he was named "USA Male Album of the Year - Silver" for his album “I Keep Dreaming” by the International Singer-Songwriter Association. His track "I Keep Rollin' On" was celebrated as "Best New Country" by the West Coast Country Music Association, and his crossover radio-chart topping country-pop hit "One Heck of a Girl" won "Best Single of the Year" at the Producers Choice Honors, to name a few.In response to this esteemed "Crossover Artist of the Year" recognition, Ferrari extended heartfelt congratulations to all the winners in the other Elite Music Award categories.For more information about John Michael Ferrari and his latest award-winning album, "I Keep Dreaming," please visit www.JohnMichaelFerrari.com

Radio Chart Topping "Music With You" from I Keep Dreaming album.

