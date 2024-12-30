Governor mourns passing of President Jimmy Carter

SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today issued the following statement on the death of former President Jimmy Carter:

Manny and I were saddened to learn of the passing of President Jimmy Carter on Sunday, and today we mourn the loss of this great American leader and humanitarian who dedicated his life to helping others.

President Carter served nobly in the White House and fought valiantly for environmental protections, civil rights, stronger U.S. alliances in Europe and much more. He also managed to accomplish what many at the time believed impossible—a major peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.

Upon his return to civilian life, President Carter continued to make the world a better place through his work with the Carter Center, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, led initiatives to resolve conflicts, advance democracy and prevent diseases. His tireless work on behalf of Habitat for Humanity—including volunteering his own manual labor—shined a global spotlight on the need for livable, affordable housing. President Carter possessed deep convictions, visionary ideas and a tireless work ethic, and our country is a much better place because of his service. His selfless leadership will shine as an example to other public servants for generations to come.

Manny and I offer our deepest condolences to President Carter’s family, friends and countless admirers as our nation mourns his passing.

In honor of President Carter, flags on all state government buildings in New Mexico will fly at half-staff from now until sunset on Jan. 28, 2025.

###