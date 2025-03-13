Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive” to film in New Mexico – Governor and Emilio Estevez announce at Film & Media Day

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Film Office are proud to announce that “Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive,” the highly anticipated next chapter in the iconic Western franchise, will be filmed in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham, joined by actor and director Emilio Estevez, made the announcement during Film and Media Day at the State Capitol today.

“The original ‘Young Guns’ films showcased New Mexico’s stunning landscapes to the world and helped establish our state as a premier filming destination,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “‘Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive’ will add to this legacy, further solidifying New Mexico’s place in the national film industry.”

Estevez will direct ‘Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive’ and reprise his role as Billy the Kid, alongside original cast members Lou Diamond Phillips and Christian Slater. The film will introduce a new generation of regulators to the silver screen with New Mexico’s unparalleled landscapes and diverse locations as the backdrop for this exciting return to the Wild West.

“This production represents exactly what our film incentives are designed to attract—high-quality projects that create jobs for New Mexicans while showcasing our state’s extraordinary beauty,” Lujan Grisham added.

Steve Graham, Director of the New Mexico Film Office, emphasized the economic benefits of the production.

“Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive will employ hundreds of local crew members, actors, and support staff and utilize local vendors and businesses, generating significant economic activity throughout our state,” Graham said.

The original “Young Guns” films, released in 1988 and 1990, were both filmed in New Mexico and helped establish the state’s reputation in the film industry. “Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive” is written by Emilio Estevez and John Fusco, produced by Morgan Creek, and packaged by CAA.