Governor signs bills supporting New Mexico veterans

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two bills that will provide significant tax relief and recreational opportunities for New Mexico veterans.

The legislation, which expands property tax exemptions and provides free access to state parks, represents New Mexico’s commitment to supporting those who have served our country.

“Today marks an important step forward in how we honor and support our veterans in New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Our veterans deserve meaningful support for their service and sacrifice, and I’m proud to sign legislation that provides tangible benefits to them and their families.”

House Bill 47 implements constitutional amendments approved by voters in the 2024 general election that will significantly increase property tax exemptions for veterans beginning in 2026. The legislation will raise the standard veteran property tax exemption from $4,000 to $10,000, with adjustments for inflation in subsequent years. It also establishes a proportional property tax exemption for disabled veterans that matches their federal disability rating, rather than requiring a 100% disability rating for exemption eligibility.

House Bill 161 provides veterans residing in New Mexico with free access to state parks, including unlimited day-use passes and camping passes for areas operated by the State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

“These new laws represent our state’s deep appreciation for the service of our veterans,” said Sec. Jamison Herrera, Brigadier General (retired), of the Department of Veterans Services. “The property tax relief will provide meaningful financial support to veterans and their families, while access to our state parks offers opportunities for recreation and healing in New Mexico’s beautiful outdoor spaces.”

“I’m proud of our Tax Department for helping this legislation reach the finish line by working closely with veterans’ groups, the Department of Veterans Services, and county assessors to implement these exemptions by November 1,” said Sec. Stephanie Schardin Clarke, for Taxation and Revenue Department. “This is our small way of saying thank you to those who served our country.”

“Our state parks system represents some of New Mexico’s most beautiful and treasured lands, and we are honored to open these spaces to the men and women who have served our nation,” said Sec. Melanie A. Kenderdine, for Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. “Providing veterans with access to our parks and camping areas is a meaningful way to express our gratitude while inviting them to experience the healing power of New Mexico’s natural landscapes.”

Rep. Luis M. Terrazas, a sponsor of HB 47, said “I think this is a great day for New Mexico and all veterans across the state. They see the goodness of bipartisan work, working with our Governor and having something that’s wonderful, not just for generations to come, but as a small way of thanking people for their service to our country.”

Rep. Rebecca Dow, a sponsor of HB 161, said, “Providing our veterans with access to New Mexico’s state parks is a meaningful way to honor their service while supporting their health and well-being. Our veterans and our state parks are among New Mexico’s greatest treasures, and I’m grateful that we can offer this benefit to those who have given so much to our country.”

Sen. Jay C. Block, another sponsor of HB 161, added, “This legislation represents a small token of appreciation for our veterans. As a retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel and combat veteran I am honored to provide free access to our state parks will provide opportunities for recreation, relaxation, and connecting with nature – all of which can play an important role in supporting veterans’ overall wellness.”

Rep. Tara L. Lujan, a sponsor of HB 161, commented, “Our veterans deserve our support and gratitude. Providing them access to our state parks is not just about recreation – it’s about recognizing their service and offering natural spaces that can contribute to health and healing. I’m honored to have sponsored legislation that acknowledges their contributions in such a meaningful way.”

“I worked with Rep. Eliseo Lee Alcon for seven years, testifying on this bill and showing up in committee rooms, sitting in his office, and eating from his snack basket,” said Dorothy Seaton, Army Vietnam Veteran, while holding a memorial card of the representative. “I’m so proud that it has finished and that I could bring him with me in spirit today.”

Both bills received strong bipartisan support in the legislature, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting New Mexico’s veterans.

The property tax exemption changes will take effect for the 2026 tax year, while the state park access provisions take effect immediately.