SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham responded to Monday’s arrest of a 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of Scott Dwight Habermehl, a 63-year-old Sandia National Laboratory employee who police say was struck by a stolen vehicle while cycling to work last May.

Video shows an 11-year-old passenger brandishing a firearm as the vehicle driven by the 13-year-old swerves into Habermehl. Police records indicate that the 11-year-old has an extensive criminal history, including previous arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting incidents, and other serious offenses.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

I am horrified by the video footage of this brazen, heartless killing involving three juveniles—ages 11, 13, and 15—who targeted an innocent cyclist. This case is an appalling and heartbreaking reminder of the serious juvenile crime crisis we face in New Mexico––and our lack of tools to properly address it. I extend my deepest condolences to the friends, family and coworkers of the victim, Scott Dwight Habermehl.

Such senseless violence could be prevented if we had proper laws in place to detain repeat juvenile offenders and provide appropriate interventions.

I am appalled that with less than a week remaining in the legislative session, lawmakers have not passed any substantive legislation to deal with juvenile crime. I call on every New Mexican to contact their legislators immediately and demand that they act with urgency to provide our communities with the tools they need to address juvenile crime. Their refusal to seriously debate these issues during the 60-day legislative session is unacceptable when lives are at stake.