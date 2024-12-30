OSCE calls for the implementation of immediate and effective preventative measures and protection for victims and survivors of domestic and violence against women

SARAJEVO, 30 December 2024 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina is devastated to learn, just days after the horrific violence in Ključ that resulted in a woman’s death, a young mother of two was killed in Brod.

Despite increased efforts to combat domestic violence and violence against women, this latest tragedy underscores the urgent and ongoing epidemic of such unimaginable brutality, destroying families and scarring communities across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Echoing zero tolerance is not enough. Standing in solidarity with all victims and their loved ones, the Mission, once again, calls for the implementation of immediate and effective preventative measures and protection for victims and survivors, swift and comprehensive investigations, and the holding of perpetrators accountable to the full extent of the law.