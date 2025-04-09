OSCE helps keep soft targets safe from terrorism through interagency co-operation in Turkmenistan

From schools and places of worship to shopping malls, any public place can become a target for terrorists and violent extremists. To enhance the protection of these soft targets, practitioners from over twenty Turkmen government agencies came together for an interactive workshop held by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat on 1 and 2 April.

Participants discussed the current threat landscape, risk and crisis management, and human rights considerations. Through a scenario-based exercise of a potential terrorist attack, they also practiced physical security measures, hostile reconnaissance detection, and evacuation and invacuation procedures.

During his opening remarks, Geldimyrat Haldurdyyev, Head of Law and International Relations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, said, “The global nature of the threat of international terrorism has necessitated the unification of international efforts to combat it. Turkmenistan, as a proponent of a policy of peace and good neighbourliness — especially relevant against the backdrop of the challenging global situation, where armed conflicts are erupting in various parts of the world, posing a serious threat to all of humanity — reaffirms, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions on the prevention and fight against terrorism, its unequivocal condemnation of terrorist acts in all their forms. It remains fully committed to the efforts of the international community in combating this evil.”

Experts from the Berlin Police Department and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism also took part in the event and shared their experience and good practices.

“By fostering collaboration among stakeholders with diverse expertise, we can collectively identify vulnerabilities, share best practices, and develop tailored solutions to combat terrorism, all while ensuring our measures remain grounded in respect for human rights,” said Bernd Heinze, Ambassador of Germany to Turkmenistan.

“Terrorism seeks to undermine the very values that unite the OSCE participating States,” said John McGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. “In order to better protect soft targets, it is essential to have a good understanding of how attackers behave and make decisions, what risks are present and what possible mitigation measures may be required.”

The workshop is the first activity conducted in Turkmenistan under the OSCE extrabudgetary project PROTECT. The event was designed to gather feedback and inputs from national beneficiaries on technical needs, and was organized with financial support from Germany.