With the support of the European Union, OSCE strengthens operational planning capabilities of senior Tajik border officers

Under Phase 3 of the European Union-funded “Stabilization of Tajikistan's Southern Border Region with Afghanistan” project, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe successfully concluded a three-week Organisation of Border Security course for senior officers of the Border Troops of Tajikistan from 17 March to 5 April 2025 at the Khalkayor Training Centre in Panj, Khatlon region.

A total of 24 senior officers participated in this intensive training, which aimed to improve operational planning and leadership skills within the Border Troops of Tajikistan. The agenda covered key areas such as problem solving, command and control, information and risk management, decision-making processes and mission and exercise planning.

The third phase of the project focused on stabilization of Tajikistan's southern border region with Afghanistan, which the European Union Foreign Policy Instrument funds with 2.5 million EUR, highlights the commitment of the European Union and the OSCE to supporting Tajikistan’s border security and capacity-building efforts.