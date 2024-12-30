Graduation from Douglas County Young Adult Court

On December 18, 2024, the Douglas County Young Adult Court celebrated Chevy’s graduation at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. The ceremony was presided over by Judge Shelly Stratman. Chevy’s graduation signifies the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive mental health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and a strong commitment to accountability. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Chevy’s journey, and we are proud to recognize and celebrate his success.

Young Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Rob Owens, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-444-4187 Email: rob.owens@nejudicial.gov

Photo L to R: graduate Chevy and Judge Shelly Stratman.