Agricultural Water Optimization Applications Now Open

The Agricultural Water Optimization Program is pleased to announce that the FY2025 application period is now open through February 28, 2025, at 5:00 pm MST.  The Agricultural Water Optimization Program provides grants to help agricultural producers optimize their water use to create water resiliency in Utah.

This will be a $30,000,000 funding opportunity and it is anticipated that $15,000,000 will be awarded to On-Farm projects and $15,000,000 will be awarded to Canal/Irrigation Company projects.  All applicants interested in grant funds must complete a pre-consultation with the Utah Division of Water Rights to determine if the proposed project may have saved water.

For more information or to apply for funding please click here.

If you have questions please send an email to [email protected]

Learn more about the Agricultural Water Optimization program here:

