Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,638 in the last 365 days.

Renewing Brands With New Online Option

For those who received their 2025 brand renewal notices earlier this month, we’re pleased to let you know that the online renewal system is now live at brands.utah.gov.

Previously, your options to renew were by phone or by mailing in a check with your renewal form. Now, you can renew your brand online quickly and securely. Here’s how:

  1. Log in or create an account.
  2. Search for your brand/earmark using your brand or earmark number.
  3. Select “My Brand” and enter the PIN from your renewal notice.
  4. Once your brands are claimed, go to “My Brands.”
  5. Click “Renew” and follow the steps to complete your payment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Renewing Brands With New Online Option

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more