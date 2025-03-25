Renewing Brands With New Online Option

For those who received their 2025 brand renewal notices earlier this month, we’re pleased to let you know that the online renewal system is now live at brands.utah.gov. Previously, your options to renew were by phone or by mailing in a check with your renewal form. Now, you can renew your brand online quickly and securely. Here’s how: Log in or create an account. Search for your brand/earmark using your brand or earmark number. Select “My Brand” and enter the PIN from your renewal notice. Once your brands are claimed, go to “My Brands.” Click “Renew” and follow the steps to complete your payment. This entry was posted in News and last updated on March 25, 2025 .

