UDAF Announces 2025-26 Invasive Species Mitigation Preliminary Grant

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is pleased to announce the upcoming Invasive Species Mitigation (ISM) Weed Control Grant Applications for the 2025-26 seasons. The goal of this program is to allocate funds to projects with a high degree of potential success in the State of Utah. UDAF will be accepting submissions up to the end of business day on May 2, 2025.

“Controlling invasive plant species is not only important for Utah’s agriculture producers, but for the good of Utah’s natural habitats as well,” said Kelly Pehrson, UDAF Interim Commissioner. “We are proud of the work that has been done to protect Utah through this program and are excited to offer more opportunities to continue this important initiative.”

UDAF is looking for projects that target high priority species and will reduce the number outlier populations. The award ceiling for this opportunity is set at $75,000.00. It is highly recommended that multi-year proposals include a 3-5-year management plan, an extensive monitoring component, solid participating partners, and a strong restoration component.

Eligible Activities Include:

Early detection & rapid response

Treating critical acres that protect larger land use areas

Monitoring and preventing the spread of small populations and new introductions

Monitoring and rehabilitating established infestations

Research related to invasive species

Organizations that are eligible for this grant are: universities, cooperative weed management areas (CWMA’s), county weed boards, federal or state government agencies, federal, state, tribal or private landowners, and conservation districts, nonprofits, and/or other political subdivisions.

Grants received in the 2025-26 funding cycle will be funded for the current year only, with the possibility of renewing funding for a multi-year project, based on available funds. Funding for projects will begin July 1, 2025, and terminate June 30, 2026.

Information on the requirements for this opportunity can be found on the ISM webpage or applicants can contact program manager Aaron Eagar at [email protected].