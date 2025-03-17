UDAF Seeks Applicants for 2025 Specialty Crop Block Grant

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for the 2025 Specialty Crop Block Grant. This funding is available for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops; specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops; a full list of specialty crops is available here.

“Utah is the nation’s second leading producer of tart cherries and climate produces some of the most desirable stone fruit in the nation, all of which are specialty crops that are vital important to our state,” said Kelly Pehrson, UDAF Interim Commissioner. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to administer this grant program and looks forward to innovative developments in the state’s specialty crop industries.”

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. This grant is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah. Applications for grant funds should describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public rather than a single organization, institution, or individual.

The application window will be open through April 9, 2025. With current federal funding freezes, this funding could be reduced or cancelled, but UDAF is collecting applications with the hope that this funding will still be available. For more information, contact Allison Ross at [email protected] or visit https://ag.utah.gov/specialty- crop-block-grant-program.