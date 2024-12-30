Attention bear hunters, a bear ID course is required to hunt in 2025

Before you take the bear identification test, review these educational materials or go to our Bear Identification and Test Requirement webpage.

Because spotting bears in the wild can be challenging, especially for grizzlies, reviewing different bear photos of different ages and color types will help hunters see the differences – and similarities – between the two species. These training materials will highlight each characteristic one by one. Note that the test will not include educational materials.

After successfully completing a bear identification test, a hunter will be assigned a certificate number that hunters must provide when in the field. Fish and Game recommends hunters save a digital copy of the completed certificate and store the certificate number on their GoOutdoorsIdaho.com customer license account.

Certification from other states allowed

Idaho will recognize completed bear identification certificates from the Montana and Washington bear identification education programs. If you have received certification from either of those states, simply input that certification number.