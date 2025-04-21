Fish and Game’s Twin Lakes access site in North Idaho to be reopened soon

The project built upon similar work that was done two years ago. During the second phase of the project, sediment containing organic material and phosphorus was removed. It was then stored in large bags at the access site over the winter to drain before being hauled away this spring. Sediment removal resulted in a widening and deepening of a portion of the channel that was very shallow. Not only did this effort improve boating access and navigation, but it also improved water quality.

The channel and boat launch have been closed to the public for the duration of the project, with signage posted at both ends of the channel and at the boat launch.

If Twin Lakes is your fishing or recreation place of choice, don’t fret too much. The county boat launches located on Upper and Lower Twin Lakes will remain open to and accessible by the public. You can follow this link to learn more about those launches.

