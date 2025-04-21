Idaho Fish and Game investigating illegal killing of a pronghorn near Aberdeen

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a pronghorn in southeast Idaho.

A member of the public discovered a dead adult pronghorn doe near the intersection of Gehring Road and Lava Beds Road southwest of Aberdeen. The carcass was located approximately 200 yards off the road in a cultivated field.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers estimate that the animal was shot with a rifle sometime between April 4 and April 11.

Known violations related to this case are closed-season take of a pronghorn and wasteful destruction of a pronghorn carcass.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Mitch Newhouse at 208-576-1752 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.