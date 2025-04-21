Idaho Fish and Game investigating illegal killing of a pronghorn near Aberdeen
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a pronghorn in southeast Idaho.
A member of the public discovered a dead adult pronghorn doe near the intersection of Gehring Road and Lava Beds Road southwest of Aberdeen. The carcass was located approximately 200 yards off the road in a cultivated field.
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers estimate that the animal was shot with a rifle sometime between April 4 and April 11.
Known violations related to this case are closed-season take of a pronghorn and wasteful destruction of a pronghorn carcass.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Mitch Newhouse at 208-576-1752 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.