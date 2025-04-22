Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-22-2025)

River conditions varied considerably depending on location. Downstream of the East Fork, higher flows and reduced visibility resulted in poor fishing conditions for most of the week. Upstream of the East Fork, especially near Stanley, river conditions were more favorable. On Sunday, the river in this area had clear visibility and water temperatures were in the mid-40s.

As of Monday, April 14, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 3,090 adipose-clipped steelhead, and as of Thursday, April 17, the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery has trapped 4,342 adipose-clipped steelhead. For return numbers to either of these hatcheries, anglers are encouraged to check the IDFG Steelhead Hatchery Returns webpage.