The Cannata Report Salutes Frank Award Winners in Highlights Video

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report , the leading office technology news resource, released a video saluting winners of the 2024 Frank Awards, highlighting its 39th Annual Awards & Charities Gala benefitting Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation.The Frank Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and excellence in the independent dealer channel of the office technology industry, were bestowed in 14 categories, representing the breadth and growing diversification of the industry. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America and Ricoh USA each won multiple awards. Sharp won four awards, including the Frank Award for Excellence in Innovation, a new award category introduced this year. Ricoh won three Frank Awards, including a win for its Chief Dealer Officer Jim Coriddi, who was honored for the first time as Best Male Executive.$220,000 was raised at the Gala to benefit breast cancer research by Dr. Rena Feinman at the Center for Discovery and Innovation at Hackensack Meridian Health. In recent years, The Cannata Report has raised over $1.75 million for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. Since its inception, The Cannata Report's annual Gala has raised $3.25 million for several charitable organizations nationwide.Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex served as lead sponsors of the Higher Ground-themed Gala that celebrated diversification in the office technology industry. ConnectWise, Static Control, Distribution Management, First Citizens Bank, Katun, and MPS Monitor served as presenting sponsors; HP sponsored the evening's Cocktail Reception, and Xerox sponsored the Gala's After Party.Winners of the Frank Awards, determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey conducted earlier in the year, are:• Excellence in Innovation: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America• Best Diversification Partner: Intermedia• Best Production Print Manufacturer: Ricoh USA• Best IT and Security Services Provider: ConnectWise• Best Print Management Software Provider: ACDI for PaperCut• Best ECM/Document Management Provider: DocuWare• Best Marketing Strategy: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America• Best Technical Service Provider: Ricoh USA• Best-in-Class: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America• Best A4 Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America• Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services• Best Female Executive: Laura Blackmer, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.• Best Male Executive: Jim Coriddi, Ricoh USA• Best Manufacturer: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of AmericaAccess a complete list of the Frank Award nominees here.The Cannata Report also honored Luke Oldenburg of Impact Networking with its Outstanding Veteran Award in recognition of his military service and dedication to helping promote the hiring of veterans like himself, and bestowed the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award to John Lowery, president and CEO of Applied Innovation, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lowery was selected as this year's winner in recognition of his support for more than three hundred charitable organizations, including A Kid Again, Catholic Charities of West Michigan, Children's Healing Center, and Aquinas College, where he serves on the Board of Trustee Executive Committee.In addition to the video highlights reel issued by The Cannata Report, the Annual Awards & Charities Gala is showcased in a special year-end double issue that features over 75 photographs of the 250 guests representing leading manufacturers, leasing, services, supplies and software companies, and independent office technology dealerships. The Cannata Report's Women Influencers Brunch, sponsored by Distribution Management, GreatAmerica Financial Services, Kingston Training Group, and Milner, is also featured in the year-end issue. Sharing the spotlight in the December 24/January 25 double issue is The Cannata Report's 2025 WatchList of the trends, companies, people, and products it predicts will be top-of-mind in the office technology industry in the new year.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

