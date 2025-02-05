Mark Vruno Named Editor-in-Chief of The Cannata Report

Mark Vruno, an award-winning journalist and editor, has been appointed editor-in-chief of The Cannata Report.

Vruno takes the helm of the leading news resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry.

I am honored to lead The Cannata Report at such a pivotal and exciting time in the office technology dealer channel.” — Mark Vruno

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Group, publisher of The Cannata Report , today announced the appointment of award-winning journalist and editor Mark Vruno to the post of editor-in-chief, succeeding Scott Cullen. The appointment signifies a new chapter for The Cannata Report as it continues its digital transformation and builds on the legacy forged by its founder, Frank G. Cannata, as the leading news resource for the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry.Vruno, who has been serving as a contributing writer to The Cannata Report in recent years, will lead The Cannata Report's overall editorial strategy and manage content operations for all digital, print, and video. He will also oversee The Cannata Report's team of content creators and continue to contribute news articles and cover features. Vruno will focus on accelerating audience engagement through expanded original content and a widened editorial scope to amplify the independent dealer channel's transformation.Vruno is a seasoned and accomplished B2B tech writer and editor who has contributed to more than 30 media outlets, including What They Think, Printing Impressions, Graphic Arts Monthly, Printing News, Editor & Publisher, the Harvard Business Review, Wide Format & Signage, and Digital Output. He has held senior-level editorial positions at Cygnus Business Media, SouthComm Publishing, and Reed Business Information. Vruno has conducted international video interviews on behalf of INKISH and has written blogs for the print, mail, and document-management industries, as well as hosted webinars, moderated live panels, and judged printing competitions such as Xerox's "Best of the Best" awards."I am thrilled to welcome Mark and look forward to working with him in this key leadership role for The Cannata Report," said CJ Cannata. "The breadth of his experience and keen editorial insight make him the perfect leader to helm The Cannata Report's evolution. Our founder, Frank G. Cannata, set the standards for our media brand, and we are confident that Mark's leadership and strategic vision will propel The Cannata Report to new heights."“I am honored to lead The Cannata Report at such a pivotal and exciting time in the office technology dealer channel. My goal is to build on its foundation with innovative offerings to document the channel’s new directions and provide our audience with engaging experiences on all our platforms,” said Vruno. “I look forward to working with CJ and The Cannata Report team to produce impactful reporting that will make a difference for dealers."To ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities, Scott Cullen, who has been editor-in-chief for the past eight years, will overlap with Vruno for several months and then assume the position of contributing editor.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

