Office Technology Companies to Watch in 2025 Indentified by The Cannata Report

The Cannata Report's 2025 WatchList spotlights office technology companies, as well as trends, products, and people to watch in the office technology industry in 2025.

Office technology manufacturers, service providers and software companies dominate The Cannata Report's WatchList.

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report , the leading news organization covering the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry , has released its 2025 WatchList , identifying the companies that will impact the office technology industry in 2025.Included on The Cannata Report’s 2025 WatchList are:Brother: Brother is doing something right as it continues to gain more traction in the independent dealer channel.DEX Imaging: The mega dealer is as strong as ever, and now that Staples has sold it to Gamut Capital Management, it looks like DEX Imaging will be back on the acquisitions track in the coming year.Distribution Management: Plenty of reasons exist to watch this distributor, which has become an asset to both the office technology dealer and vendor communities.EFI: A strong presence at PRINTING United, where it showcased its new wide format and VUTEk digital printers, underscores the company’s formidable presence in the production and industrial print segments.Fujifilm Business Innovation: Formerly known as Fuji Xerox, the company introduced new A3 and A4 MFPs this past fall and is signing up U.S. dealers to market its products in the U.S.HP, Inc.: HP, Inc.’s recent introduction of its HP Amplify AI Program is extremely interesting, and we plan to delve more into this with examples of HP’s partners’ progress.Intermedia Cloud Communications: Voted as Best Diversification Partner in The Cannata Report’s Annual Dealer Survey, which is reason enough to watch this unified communications business.Katun Corporation: It’s a brand new Katun. The company’s announcement that it would sell Fujifilm-made A3 MFPs is the primary reason we’ll watch Katun in 2025.Lexmark: Office technology dealers swear by Lexmark’s A4 and printer products. Combined with its just-announced acquisition by Xerox, Lexmark is on our WatchList.Ricoh USA: Ricoh USA remains a force to be reckoned with in the production print space.RISO: RISO is a go-to source for inkjet in the office technology space.Sharp: Based on findings from our recent Annual Dealer Surveys, Sharp continually receives high grades from its office technology dealers.TD SYNNEX: TD Synnex is on our radar thanks largely to its partnership with Sharp and partner events attended by growing numbers of dealers, industry press, and analysts.Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS): With the R&D and manufacturing partnership of Ricoh and TABS’s parent company, Toshiba Tec, scheduled to kick into high gear in 2025, Toshiba is a company to watch in the office technology arena.Xerox: Xerox is a formidable office technology provider with a strong offering in the production and industrial print segments. Combined with its just-announced acquisition of Lexmark, it is a must-watch company for 2025.To read The Cannata Report’s entire 2025 WatchList of office technology companies, trends, products and people, go to: https://www.thecannatareport.com/articles/the-cannata-reports-2025-watchlist-2/ The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

