Mark Russo and Jason Dilling of MFAC Unveil Michelangelo’s Fine Art Collection in Precious Metals

Mark Russo, CEO of MFAC and Treasure Investments, along with President Jason Dilling, Unveil Michelangelo’s Fine Art Collection in Precious Metals at the Family Office Super Summit and The Sagamore Hotel - Art Basel 2024.

The Michelangelo Fine Art Collection Florida showcase represented a watershed moment in art history and a turning point in its future.” — CEO and Founder Mark Russo.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Michelangelo Fine Art Collection continues to make waves in the art world through its unique fusion of timeless art masterpieces and precious metals to create a historic collection of cast posthumous originals. The Michelangelo Fine Art Collection (MFAC) has made history with its unveiling in Florida, a moment heralded as one of the most significant in modern art history. This marked the culmination of years of planning and production, with the collection finally presented to the world at a series of high-profile events, including the Family Office Super Summit and gatherings at The Ritz, and the Sagamore Hotel for Art Basel 2024.The global unveiling was led by CEO and Founder Mark Russo , coming shortly after a $2.5 billion letter of intent with Lizano & Rick Mining Company— an international mining and investment firm with diverse holdings in infrastructure, mining, real estate development, fisheries, transportation, and humanitarian endeavors.“Many notable figures on hand included the Mayor of South Beach Miami and the Archbishop, who provided his blessing, and MFAC showcased its contemporary revival of the greatest masters,” says Russo. “Combining the enduring beauty of art masterpieces with the intrinsic value of precious metals, the collection represents a new chapter in the intersection of art, history, and finance.“MFAC’s cast posthumous originals are created directly from the original plaster molds made on top of the marble masterpieces from works by history's greatest artists, including Michelangelo, Bernini, and Canova. By drawing on this extensive collection, MFAC has reimagined classical artistry in a way that is both cutting-edge and timeless,” adds Russo.MFAC has built a market to which investors are flocking for the promise of exponential returns. Investments in the presented works of MFAC represent sky-high potential based on historic trends. Over time, posthumous original sculptures have retained immense value, helping investors realize life-changing returns with unbeatable value.“MFAC is creating more than art; it has redefined art ownership and how individuals can invest in history,” says Russo.The collection, which has quickly become the talk of the art world, includes a wide array of pieces cast in materials like pure silver, gold, and bronze, creating an unprecedented fusion of enduring value through historically significant artwork and the tangible security of precious metals.Among the highlights of the collection so far is the world’s largest pure silver sculpture, Michelangelo’s Pietà, authenticated and cast in .999 pure silver, with an appraised value of $170 million (USD). As a centerpiece of one of the most ambitious art movements of the 21st century, MFAC is currently completing a posthumous original of Michelangelo’s David 17-foot in pure silver.“While this historical showcase has already etched an indelible mark on the art world, it represents only the beginning of MFAC’s game-changing offerings,” says Russo. “With plans to expand its portfolio and continue producing masterpieces of unparalleled quality, MFAC is positioned for exponential growth. The pieces presented by MFAC promise to reinvent art ownership and inspire, transform, and connect generations where innovation meets history.”This Florida unveiling comes days after Mark Russo held a Fireside Chat during the Family Office Super Summit. Russo highlighted how the collection bridges the worlds of blue-chip Renaissance art and high-value precious metals. This event also marked a unique opportunity for investors to participate in MFAC’s groundbreaking offerings.“The Michelangelo Fine Art Collection Florida showcase represented a watershed moment in art history and a turning point in its future. Reimagining what art ownership can be and offering collectors and investors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history,” says Russo.For more information, visit www.foundrymichelangelo.com

The David by Michelangelo in Pure Silver

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.