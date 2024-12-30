InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fun and Exciting Snack for People Who Enjoy Lollipops

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tammy C. of Pauline, SC is the creator of the Taste Buddy, a modified lollipop in which an edible filling or gel, supplied by a straw, is dispensed through a porous top end. Users can attach different straw flavors to the lollipop head and squeeze it to dispense the filling for enjoying it as a tasty treat. The top end would be comprised of a hollow compartment that would attach to the stick end, made using a durable, porous material with miniature holes. The holes in the outer surface would allow the fluid or gel to be pushed through the surface to be consumed.Unlike a regular sucker, the user may dispense the flavoring as quickly or slowly as they like, and the device can be washed out and reused with different flavor sticks. The device provides the user with an alternative to standard suckers or popsicles which require the user to quickly eat the entire product. Users can simply interchange the straws or sticks as desired to obtain different flavors. There may be no limit as to what types of flavors will be available for the straws to contain. The snack is designed to satisfy people of all ages while offering the ability to give the lollipop to children without worrying about them choking.Children and adults alike may enjoy a lollipop as a fun and tasty treat. Infants and toddlers, especially those under the age of three, may be put at risk of choking if given a lollipop. While several alternatives are available on the current market, parents may still want to give their children the experience of enjoying a lollipop.In 2023, the global lollipop market was valued at approximately USD 8.6 billion. Projections indicate it will reach around USD 12.9 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during this forecast period. Lollipop alternatives can fit into this market, creating a niche space for profit while providing a way for both children and adults to enjoy the taste of a sugary snack. The Taste Buddy is an innovative and versatile idea that can cater to customer and manufacturer needs, offering a significant enhancement for any product line.Tammy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Taste Buddy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Taste Buddy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.