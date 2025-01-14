Saniflow Corp.'s U-Flow Hand Dryer: A Design Masterpiece Honored with the GOOD DESIGN Award

U-Flow Wins GOOD Design Award Hands Through Technology 3rd Award for U-Flow

Saniflow Corp. is proud to announce that its groundbreaking U-Flow hand dryer has been awarded the prestigious GOOD DESIGN Award.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp. is proud to announce that its groundbreaking U-Flow hand dryer has been awarded the prestigious GOOD DESIGN Award, in the category of 'Bath and Accesories'. This esteemed recognition, bestowed by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, celebrates the world's most innovative and influential designs. With over 5,000 entries world-wide, this event takes place on a global scale, as these judges analyze hygiene products from across the globe.

Additionally, the U-Flow electric hand dryer's innovative U-shaped design redefines the hand-drying experience. Its ergonomic form and intuitive controls offer a seamless and hygienic process. By enabling users to dry their hands naturally, the U-Flow also minimizes the risk of cross-contamination and promotes a more comfortable and efficient experience.

Key Product Features:

- Plug-in Technology System: Easy installation and maintenance for reduced downtime and costs.

- HEPA Media Filter: Enhanced air quality by filtering out harmful particles.

- Ionization Technology: Neutralizes airborne pollutants, creating a healthier environment.

- Biocote® Antimicrobial Protection: Inhibits the growth of bacteria on the unit's surface and is placed on the inside surface area of the U-Flow.

The GOOD DESIGN Award marks the third major recognition for the U-Flow. In 2024, the product was honored with the iF Design Award for its outstanding design and innovative features, as well as the Readers' Choice Award for 'Breakthrough Technology'. These accolades shed light on Saniflow Corp.'s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and technology to create exceptional products that enhance the user experience and contribute to a more sustainable future. Saniflow has not only led the way in adopting technologies that promote the responsible use of resources, but they have also set new standards in energy efficiency within the washroom accessories industry.

U-Flow: Efficiency and Savings with an Eco-Friendly High-Speed Hand Dryer

