Gov. Justice orders U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and commemoration of President Jimmy Carter Jr.

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today upon learning of the passing of James Earl Carter Jr., the 39th President of the United States. “President Jimmy Carter faithfully served his country with kindness and compassion. His life was well-lived, and he will be missed by all. Cathy and I send our prayers and condolences to the Carter family and ask all West Virginians to join with us.​” In honor and commemoration of President James Earl Carter Jr., Gov. Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately through sunset on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

