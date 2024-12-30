Drum Delight: YOYOKA Spreads Holiday Cheer at Narada Michael Walden Foundation's 27th Annual Christmas Jam

YOYOKA with Grammy-winning vocal icon Patti Austin at the 27th Annual Christmas Jam, hosted by the Narada Michael Walden Foundation Drums Sensation YOYOKA YOYOKA's first album "For Teen” released in October

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spirit of the season came alive at the 27th Annual Christmas Jam, hosted by the Narada Michael Walden Foundation on December 14, 2024, at the 142 Throckmorton Theatre and televised on Bay-area PBS stations.Among the performers was teen drum prodigy YOYOKA , whose energetic performance brought holiday magic to the show, headlined by Grammy-winning vocal icon Patti Austin.The legendary Austin has enjoyed a long chart-topping career as a pop, jazz, and R&B vocalist, collaborating with legends such as Quincy Jones, Paul Simon, James Ingram, Michael Jackson, George Benson, and many others.YOYOKA is celebrating the release of her new album, "For Teen", released in October , which features an all-star cast of A-list musicians and producers, including Narada Michael Walden. The Japanese-born drumming prodigy gained international fame at the age of 8 with her viral cover of Led Zeppelin’s "Good Times Bad Times." Known for her remarkable talent, vibrant energy, and profound musicality, YOYOKA has performed on global stages and collaborated with top-tier artists, including Fall Out Boy, Tom Morello, Cyndi Lauper, and many more, and has appeared on several national television programs. Like Walden, YOYOKA is dedicated to inspiring the next generation through her passion for music, becoming a beacon of youthful creativity and joy.Proceeds from the Narada Michael Walden Foundation Christmas Jam support the nonprofit organization founded in 2004 by Walden, a Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and musician (Mariah Carey, Journey, Whitney Houston). The foundation's mission is to uplift young people through music, inspiring them to embrace creativity, love, and delight while positively contributing to the world.The foundation's programs include access to professional recording facilities, coaching, and production support—ensuring the stars of tomorrow shine bright. Each year, iconic musicians, including Dionne Warwick, Carlos Santana, Sting, and more, come together to support this vital cause, forming a strong community that brings hope to aspiring artists.Relive the magic of the Christmas Jam by watching the PBS broadcast here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYfectQz3_Q For more information about the Narada Michael Walden Foundation, visit https://www.naradamichaelwaldenfoundation.org/ Learn more about YOYOKA at www.yoyokadrums.com For media requests, please contact:

