A Step Into the Saddle: Learning to Ride 'RIGHT' by Michael D. Cintas Redefines Equestrian Education

At its core, Learning to Ride "RIGHT" is about more than just riding—it’s about building relationships, understanding oneself, and finding joy in the process” — Cintas explains

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael D. Cintas, a celebrated equestrian coach with over five decades of experience, unveils Learning to Ride "RIGHT", a transformative guide that bridges technical mastery with the profound joy of riding. With a foundation built on decades of coaching; from young beginners to Olympic athletes; this book is designed to inspire, educate, and empower riders at all stages of their journey.A Comprehensive Guide for New RidersStarting something new can feel overwhelming, but Cintas breaks it down step by step in a way that feels approachable and empowering.• Practical Foundations: From selecting the right pony to mastering the basics of equitation, Cintas provides clear and actionable guidance.• Insightful Lessons: Each chapter is filled with tips, techniques, and anecdotes that reflect years of teaching experience.• Beyond Riding: The book explores the essential life skills developed through equestrianism, such as patience, discipline, and empathy.A Book That Speaks to EveryoneUnlike traditional equestrian manuals, this book is written for a wide audience:• Parents: Learn how to support and encourage young riders.• Instructors: Discover new ways to inspire and guide students.• Riders of All Ages: Whether you’re a child starting out or an adult revisiting a childhood passion, this book meets you where you are.Cintas’ approachable tone and detailed explanations make even complex topics easy to grasp, ensuring that no reader feels left behind.Stories That Inspire and EducateCintas draws from his rich personal history, sharing heartfelt stories that illuminate the highs and lows of his journey. From his earliest lessons to coaching Olympic teams, these anecdotes bring a deeply human element to the book, making it as inspiring as it is instructive.One standout moment recounts Cintas’ early days as a rider:“Riding taught me resilience when I needed it most. Horses don’t judge—they teach, listen, and connect in ways that stay with you for life. That’s the lesson I hope every reader takes away from this book.”Perfect for the Next Generation of RidersIn a world increasingly disconnected from nature, Learning to Ride "RIGHT" offers a refreshing call to reconnect with the outdoors and with animals. For young riders, this book serves as both a guide and a spark to ignite lifelong passions.About the AuthorMichael D. Cintas has dedicated over many years to the art of equitation, guiding students from their first lessons to international competitions. A distinguished Olympic coach and clinician, he has mentored thousands of riders, building a respected legacy in equestrian education. His personal journey, shaped by triumphs and challenges, deeply informs his approach to teaching. With Learning to Ride "RIGHT", Cintas invites readers to embrace a lifelong passion for equestrianism, where learning is endless and the joy of riding is boundless.AvailabilityLearning to Ride "RIGHT" is now available through major book retailers and online platforms.For more information or media inquiries, please contact: jumpoff17@yahoo.com

