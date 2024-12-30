Galena native returning to home county for conservation agent work

Body

GALENA, Mo. – Taressa Wise is enforcing Missouri’s fish and wildlife regulations in a county she’s very familiar with.

Wise, a native of Galena, began duties as a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Stone County Conservation Agent on Nov. 1. She is working alongside fellow Stone County conservation agent Cpl. Dan Akin.

Prior to her current position, Wise was a conservation agent in Greene County for two years. She was also a Protection Branch volunteer in 2019 and worked for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an interpreter at Table Rock State Park in 2021. She is a graduate of Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield and College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo. She graduated from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in 2022.

“I am excited to return to Stone County because it is very close to my heart and is where my passion for conservation began,” Wise said. “I look forward to serving my neighbors and fellow resource users.”

Wise can be reached at 417-251-3693 and Akin can be contacted at 417-331-2674. People are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.