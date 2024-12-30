Hatchery construction to temporarily close part of road through Bennett Spring State Park

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – Construction at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) fish hatchery at Bennett Spring State Park will temporarily close a portion of Missouri Route 64A that runs through the park. This closure will extend east from the stone bridge to just past the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) nature center in the park.

The road closure, which will begin Jan. 8, will allow for the replacement of the water supply line and for new piping to be laid underneath the highway. The road will be closed for approximately six weeks.

Despite this construction, MDC’s winter catch-and-release season will continue at the park. At Bennett Spring State Park, this season is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays through Feb. 10. Though this closure will temporarily split the park into two halves, anglers will still be able to access fishing spots to the west of the closure via a signed detour directing motorists to use Missouri Route 32 and Route OO in Laclede and Dallas counties.

The construction work that is temporarily closing Missouri Route 64A is part of the $40 million hatchery renovation project at Bennett Spring being done by Cahills Construction of Rolla. This project includes the installation of a new intake structure, reconstruction of the raceways, water quality improvements, and other upgrades and refurbishments that will improve fish production capability and site resiliency.

MDC manages the fish hatchery and trout fishing at Bennett Spring State Park. The state park facilities are managed by DNR.