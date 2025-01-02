Global Cannabis Packaging Company DIZPOT Names Laura Sidney as CEO Highlighting Her Leadership and Cultural Fit

DIZPOT, a leading provider of packaging, branding, and logistics services for highly regulated industries with an expertise in cannabis, is pleased to announce the company has appointed Laura Sidney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Since stepping into the interim CEO role, Laura Sidney has streamlined operations, managed the company’s growth efforts, and overseen a team of more than 30 employees that service cannabis operations in every legal U.S. marketplace.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIZPOT, a leading provider of packaging, branding, and logistics services for highly regulated industries with an expertise in cannabis, is pleased to announce the company has appointed Laura Sidney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A corporate veteran, Sidney’s leadership experience uniquely positions her to guide DIZPOT through its next phase of growth.

“I am enjoying the fast-paced environment and learning how to infuse my expertise and leadership into the unique culture and operations of our packaging and logistics business,” said Sidney, DIZPOT CEO, “DIZPOT’s growth reflects a commitment to hard work, innovation, and an unwavering focus on customer success guided by our three core values.”

Since stepping into the interim CEO role, Sidney has streamlined operations, managed the company’s growth efforts, and overseen a team of more than 30 employees that service cannabis operations in every legal U.S. marketplace. She has also doubled the size of the team’s sales executives and helped oversee the implementation the company’s internal enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, which has improved process efficiencies and refined the company’s ability to track and trace customer habits.

“Laura has the tenacity of an entrepreneur and the ability of a corporate tycoon. She is poised to take DIZPOT to new heights,” said John Hartsell, DIZPOT Co-founder and previous CEO. “In less than a year, she’s leveraged the culture of our company effectively to enable scale.”

Sidney brings to the team two decades of commercial real estate experience, including over 10 years in leadership roles. A 19-year veteran of CBRE, she has honed her expertise by managing diverse client portfolios, providing market insights, and delivering innovative solutions for Fortune 500 companies across the country.

“I feel extremely confident in Laura’s ability to take DIZPOT to the next level,” said Jeff Scrabeck, DIZPOT Co-founder, “Her positive attitude and perfect cultural fit has been a breath of fresh air for the company and our team.”

Founded in 2017 and named one of Inc 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in America, DIZPOT specializes in providing compliant, innovative packaging, creative, and logistics solutions to businesses in highly regulated industries.

About DIZPOT

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DIZPOT is a forward-thinking leader in packaging, branding, and logistics for highly regulated industries. Operating globally, DIZPOT is known for child-resistant packaging serving both small and large operators across every legal market in the U.S. The company provides a full range of services from initial concept to the shelf, including custom and standard packaging, creative services, in-house DOSS Cartridge solutions, and integrated logistics management to efficiently navigate local, national, and international supply chains.

DIZPOT's commitment to community is a core part of its culture. The team actively supports local markets and gives back through donations to nonprofits focused on cannabis reform and assisting start-up cannabis entrepreneurs. This community-focused approach is evident in every market DIZPOT operates, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering positive impact wherever it has a presence. DIZPOT is located at 2430 W Mission Lane, Suite #6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

