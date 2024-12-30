Rutland barracks/ Lewd & lascivious conduct with a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4006562

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 27, 2024, at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Wallingford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child (Title 13 VSA 2602(a)(1))

ACCUSED: Daniel McLellan

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ira, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 24, 2024, Detectives from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 years old. It was learned that incident had occurred at least ten years prior to the reporting.



Through investigation, Daniel McLellan was identified as the offender and on December 27, 2024, McLellan voluntarily met with Detectives at the Rutland barracks and was subsequently fingerprinted, photographed, and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on February 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM to answer the charge of Lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

LODGED - LOCATION: McLellan was released on a citation.

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2025 at 12:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.