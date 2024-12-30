MDC offers cozy winter workshop on planning native plant gardens Jan. 3 in Clinton

Body

CLINTON, Mo. - Native plant gardens can have several uses, from attracting pollinators and protecting wildlife to growing edible plants and teas. There’s no better time to plan for a spring garden than on a winter morning.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to a Seed Catalogs and Sweatpants session to plan a native plant garden on Friday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Clinton MDC Office.

In this casual workshop, participants will look through seed catalogs while sipping a warm beverage and wearing comfortable loungewear to sketch and plan a native planting for their chosen area. MDC will show examples of different types of garden specialties such as wild teas and dyes. Private land conservationists will be on hand to provide expert advice on planting larger areas too.

MDC will provide seed catalogs, native wildflower guides, grid paper, and pencils available for participants to use during the workshop. MDC will also have instructions for winter sowing of native seedlings and a few native seeds to share.

Attendees can enjoy some wild edible treats during the day that highlight the amazing flavors they can plant in their own gardens.

Participants should bring photos of the area they wish to plant and some rough measurements of the space. MDC staff will assist with selecting the best native plants that match the sunlight and moisture levels of the area well.

Direct any questions about the event to MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov.