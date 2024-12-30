MDC offers prescribed fire workshop in Phelps County

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People can learn more about how fire can be used as a land management tool at a prescribed fire demonstration program from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 18 on private property in Phelps County. However, to take part in this workshop, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

People will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate, which they must bring to the Jan. 18 demonstration burn in Phelps County). The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

The address of the Jan. 18 demonstration burn is 11887 County Road 3000, Rolla. At this event, people will get hands-on experience on how to execute a prescribed burn. Topics covered by MDC Private Land Conservationist Luke Anderson will include equipment needed for a burn, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205510

To get more information about this event, contact Anderson at Luke.Anderson@mdc.mo.gov.