Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning Monday, December 30 until sunset Thursday, January 30, 2025, in honor and remembrance of the life of the nation's 39th U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, who passed away this morning at 100 years of age. As outlined in U.S. Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, §7, flags are to remain at half-staff for a period of 30 days. Flags will return to full-staff on January 30, 2025 at sunrise.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977-1981, and previously served as the 76th Governor of Georgia as well as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. In 1982, President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, founded the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia to continue their shared passion for improving human rights, public health and enhancing democracy around the globe.

A state funeral will be held in Washington, D.C. for President Carter on Thursday, January 9, and all Americans are encouraged to assemble and pay homage to the former president on this National Day of Mourning.

Statement from Governor Cooper

"President Jimmy Carter was the epitome of what it means to be a true public servant in and out of office. In a political world of hate and bombast, President Carter was a kind, calm, giving and sincere man of faith who continued to serve our country and humanity long after his term in office," said Governor Roy Cooper. "He was an inspiration across the globe, and I join the nation and world in honoring and praying for the Carter family."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

