Teddy Swims Rocks the Stage at 11th Annual Kegsmas Charity Event, Rallying Support for Atlanta Community Food Bank

Grammy-Nominated Artist Hosts Giveback for Hunger Relief in Atlanta and North Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Atlanta native Teddy Swims lit up the stage at the 11th Annual Kegsmas Charity Event, which raised $50k to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank , one of the nation’s largest food banks. Held on December 20 at the iconic Tabernacle Atlanta, this one-night-only event brought the community together to support the fight against hunger across Atlanta and North Georgia.Swims, who has established himself as a music icon for his blend of R&B, soul, country, and pop, selected the Atlanta Community Food Bank as this year’s Kegsmas beneficiary to help advance its mission of fighting hunger by engaging, educating and empowering the Atlanta community. The Atlanta Community Food Bank works with 700 community-based partners to distribute an average of 10.3 million pounds of food each month, or approximately 9 million+ meals, to neighbors who are food insecure in 29 counties across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.“We are deeply grateful to Teddy Swims for choosing the Atlanta Community Food Bank as his charity of choice for this year’s Kegsmas," said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Hunger is a year-round issue, not just a challenge during the holidays, so Teddy’s support helps us not only deliver meals to families in need but also raise awareness about the critical importance of donating, volunteering, and advocating for hunger relief every day.”In addition to Swims' powerful performance, representatives from the Food Bank were on-site, sharing information about their programs, resources, and services, including meal distribution, hunger education, and food access initiatives.Swims launched the Annual Kegsmas Charity Event in 2013 to bring the community together through music and giving back to causes close to his heart. Over the years, the event has grown into a beloved tradition, raising significant funds and awareness for local charities, with each year spotlighting a different organization making a meaningful impact.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how you can help, visit acfb.org About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.About Teddy Swims:Reigning from Atlanta, GA, Grammy-nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims (born Jaten Dimsdale) has been putting in real work for years. A quiet, yet steady grind has brought Swims to the forefront of the music scene in 2024 with record breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances. With a voice that effortlessly blends genres, including R&B, soul, and pop, Teddy Swims has captivated listeners with his raw emotion. His voice, full of soulful resonance, carries the weight of lived experience and his lyrics delve into themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.2024 has been a whirlwind for Swims, who celebrated the success of his multi-platinum chart-conquering hits “Lose Control” and “The Door” from his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). Swims' breakout single “Lose Control” sees his success climbing to new heights, garnering over 3 billion global streams, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, hitting #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, R&B, AC and Rhythm radio, and recently being inducted into Spotify’s “Billions Club.” The success earned him a 2025 Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, as well as a performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where he received three nominations, and the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, where he received eight nominations and won two awards: Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song of 2024. His impact has soared across the globe—this year we saw him perform at the MTV EMAs and NRJ Awards, as well as the Los40 Awards, where he took home two trophies: Best International Artist and Best International Album of the Year. With over 7 billion career streams to date, a sold-out global headline tour on the horizon, and the highly anticipated Part 2 of his debut album arriving in January, Swims is gearing up for a record 2025.FOLLOW TEDDY SWIMS:Official | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | YouTube | Press Materials

