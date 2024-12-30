Tum&Bum Parenting Tool Honored with Two More Awards: A Game-Changer for Sleep-Deprived Families

A 3-year-old boy sleeping comfortably and safely with his pillow and blanket on his watermelon-colored Tum&Bum sleep chair. Parents' Picks Award seal to Tum&Bum National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) seal awarded to Tum&Bum.

Tum&Bum's incline sleep chair wins two prestigious awards in 2024, helping sleep-deprived families with sick toddlers. A must-have parenting essential!

We are deeply honored to have our incline, forward-facing sleep chair recognized by parenting product editors who understand the struggles of young children trying to sleep when they’re unwell.” — Danica McAdam, Tum&Bum's Communications Manager

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tum&Bum is proud to announce that its innovative child’s incline, forward-facing sleep chair has been recognized with two prestigious awards: the National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA) and the Parents’ Picks Award for 2024. This marks Tum&Bum as a three-time award-winning parenting product, solidifying its reputation as an essential tool for families navigating the challenges of sick kids and sleepless nights.For parents who have endured the exhaustion of a sick child coughing throughout the night, Tum&Bum offers a vital solution. “We are deeply honored to have our incline, forward-facing sleep chair recognized by parenting product editors who understand the struggles of young children trying to sleep when they’re unwell,” said Danica McAdam, Tum&Bum's Communications Manager. “As a mother of two young children with oversized tonsils, I can personally attest to how Tum&Bum has been a lifesaver for my family. It’s an essential resource that every parent should consider for their baby shower gift list, knowing it will provide safe comfort when their little one encounters sleep disruptions. We know how effective it is because we see our children fall asleep immediately and breathe better, without coughing through the night! It was hard to leave the doctor's office and the only advice for our coughing children to sleep better was: 'Try a humidifier and maybe put their mattress at a slight angle.' That was never effective. Tum&Bum is the most effective solution. Our kids sleep better, thus, we sleep better too.”The Parents’ Picks Awards recognized Tum&Bum as one of its 2024 Best Pre-School Products and Best Family Health and Safety Products. The award states: “Tum&Bum is the ultimate solution to coughing, congested children who can’t sleep at night due to their cold/flu/upper respiratory symptoms.” This accolade underscores Tum&Bum's efficacy in alleviating nighttime discomfort for coughing and congested children, allowing families to reclaim their much-needed rest.Additionally, the coveted National Parenting Products Awards honored Tum&Bum with its Best for Kids Products of 2024 designation. The organization said, "Tum&Bum is a groundbreaking, holistic, incline sleep chair for sick toddlers and young children. It keeps them positioned at a safe angle, helping them breathe and sleep soundly. When children are congested, mucus doesn’t drain effectively when they’re lying down in bed, thus coughing and inability to sleep. Tum&Bum helps them feel better! The family will sleep better! Once they grow out of it, kids can use it as a playroom chair!"“Once children grow out of needing the incline feature, Tum&Bum easily transitions into a stylish playroom chair, making it a versatile addition to any home,” McAdam added.In recognition of its exceptional design and functionality, Tum&Bum also received the Mom’s Choice Award this year, further affirming its multi-doctor and pediatrician-approved status as a 'must-have' for every family.For more information about Tum&Bum and its award-winning products, please visit www.tumandbum.com About Tum&BumTum&Bum is the creator of the original forward-facing, incline safe sleep chair. This innovative product is designed to help children suffering from illnesses like congestion and coughs sleep better at night. Parents have shared testimonials highlighting how the chair enhances oxygen flow, improving their children’s overall comfort and well-being.About Parents' Picks Awards:Parents’ Picks Awards is the leading site that showcases parent tested and kid approved. With over 45 years of combined experience in the industry, we are the go-to source for parents and professionals seeking the best products for their children and families. In order to be a Parents’ Picks Awards Winner, products go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, including thinking skills, character building, engagement, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and more. We guarantee that each product or service awarded by Parents' Picks comes highly recommended by our team of parents, kids, and experts.About NAPPA:We use real parents for our evaluation team. Many of our moms and dads are also pediatric nurses, educators and child development experts. We send them the products and they send back their honest feedback. In order to be a NAPPA Award winner, your product must meet the “parent test” – do they feel comfortable using this product for their own child, would they buy it for themselves, do they feel that this is a quality product with safe materials and good design. NAPPA Awards has been celebrating the best in the industry for 35 years. We are very proud of our history and the fact that we have always stayed true to our mission and have never been a “pay to play” program. NAPPA not only has a national reach, but a community reach through our Play Learn Connect consumer newsletter, social media and collaboration with parenting publications throughout the nation. We are where parents are. NAPPA is the exclusive product evaluator for L.A. Parent, reaching the second largest market in the nation. We are the only awards program with a media partner that has both print and digital reach. NAPPA reviews are also seen in parenting publications around the country, reaching hundreds of thousands of parents.

How To Use Tum&Bum for Sick Children Who Can't Sleep

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.