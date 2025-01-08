Up-and-Coming Producer 1MOD Teams Up With Astral Trap for Groundbreaking Single “Movin’ Curses”

1MOD, Astral Trap

Explore the fusion of Hip Hop and Psychedelic Trap with “Movin’ Curses,” released across all platforms on December 20, 2024.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An electrifying new track has hit the music scene, courtesy of the creative minds of 1MOD, the Orlando-based prodigy producer, and Astral Trap, the innovative vocal artist hailing from the vibrant Seattle/Tacoma region. Entitled “Movin’ Curses,” the single is poised to break boundaries and redefine the auditory experience for fans of Hip Hop and psychedelic trap music. This track promises to bring forth a soundscape that feels both groundbreaking and provocatively introspective.1MOD, known for his ability to produce music that transcends the ordinary, has tapped into his deep well of emotions, channeling his life experiences and battles with mental health into his production. This Full Sail University student has been crafting beats since the tender age of nine, allowing him to create music that resonates with authenticity and powerful energy. Adhering to his principle of creating original beats, 1MOD disdains samples and loops, ensuring each production embodies raw innovation. His profound declaration, “Create the day, don’t let the day create you,” underscores a creed that has guided his path as he gears up for graduation and continued evolution in the industry.Astral Trap complements 1MOD’s dynamic production with a vocal delivery that’s as impactful as it is unprecedented. For more than 15 years, Astral Trap has been committed to exploring new dimensions in trap music, infusing it with a psychedelic twist that carries a distinct avant-garde flair. His aspirations stretch beyond traditional music scenes, marking territory across diverse platforms from video games to cinematic scores, as he collaborates with notable industry peers like those at UnitedMasters. “Movin’ Curses” is a testament to his commitment to originality, fueled by luminaries such as Pharrell and MF Doom.Fans should prepare for a listening experience that challenges perceptions while providing an exhilarating ride full of intense beats and thought-provoking lyrics. Be part of the movement and dive into the astral soundscape the moment “Movin’ Curses” drops.Check out the new single and follow 1MOD and Astral Trap across all platforms and socials. Listen now and share with friends.###ABOUT1MOD is a burgeoning music producer based in Orlando, Florida, known for his bespoke approach to hip hop production. Crafting original beats from scratch, he draws inspiration from his personal journey and strives to produce records that push the boundaries of creative sound. Astral Trap, with roots in Seattle/Tacoma and D.C., is a vocal artist whose contributions to music are marked by psychedelic influences that redefine the trap genre. Together, they create a unique auditory experience aimed at redefining musical boundaries and inspiring listeners worldwide.LINKSMain Website https://real1mod.com Others:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.