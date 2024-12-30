Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / False Information to Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24B5005596

TROOPER: Trooper Schrauf                       

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 at 1825 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Andover, Vermont

VIOLATION: False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer,

 

ACCUSED: Padraic M. Mulcahy                                     

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police received a report of a missing firearm on 12/06/2024. Trooper responded to the residence and spoke with Mulcahy (35). Investigation into the incident revealed Mulcahy knowingly provided false information to law enforcement officers with the purpose to implicate another, and to deflect the investigation.

 

On 12/29/2024 Troopers again went to Mulcahy’s residence where he was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. Several other charges are pending currently.

 

Mulcahy was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/24/2025 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Addison County

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

