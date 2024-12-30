New Haven Barracks / False Information to Police Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005596
TROOPER: Trooper Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 at 1825 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Andover, Vermont
VIOLATION: False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer,
ACCUSED: Padraic M. Mulcahy
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police received a report of a missing firearm on 12/06/2024. Trooper responded to the residence and spoke with Mulcahy (35). Investigation into the incident revealed Mulcahy knowingly provided false information to law enforcement officers with the purpose to implicate another, and to deflect the investigation.
On 12/29/2024 Troopers again went to Mulcahy’s residence where he was arrested and transported to the New Haven Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. Several other charges are pending currently.
Mulcahy was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Addison County
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
