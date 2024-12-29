Statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the Passing of Former President Jimmy Carter
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today issued the following statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States:
“A veteran, governor, and president, Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to public service and did so with a commitment to advancing the ideals of peace and compassion around the world.
“In his more than four decades since leaving office, President Carter – along with his late wife Rosalynn – was a champion for human rights, charitable causes, and volunteerism, and his commitment to civility and service will continue to inspire generations to come. Our condolences are with President Carter’s friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Mr. President.”
