Statement on Situation in Georgia

SWEDEN, December 29 - ”We are seriously concerned about the situation in Georgia.

We have called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the irregularities reported ahead of and during the parliamentary elections on 26 October.

We have condemned violence and intimidation against peaceful protesters, politicians and media representatives; and we deplore the threats directed towards President Zourabishvili.

As long-standing friends of Georgia, and supporters of the European aspirations of the Georgian people, we are alarmed by the country’s path toward deeper polarisation and crisis.

Georgia urgently needs a way out of the crisis, and to restore public trust in its democratic institutions. We urge the Georgian authorities to take immediate steps in this direction, including by implementing OSCE electoral recommendations and by considering the possibility of new elections based on these recommendations."