The Conequeror by Kezia Age Wins Iron A' Design Award in 3D Printed Forms and Products Design Category

Innovative 3D Printed Lamp Design Recognized for Its Unique Blend of Primitive Culture and Contemporary Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of 3D printing design, has recently announced Kezia Age as a winner in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category for her exceptional work, " The Conequeror ." This prestigious recognition highlights the lamp's innovative design, which seamlessly merges traditional Indonesian cultural elements with cutting-edge 3D printing technology and parametric design.The Conequeror Lamp's unique design approach aligns with current trends in the 3D printing industry, showcasing the potential for integrating cultural heritage with modern manufacturing techniques. By drawing inspiration from the Mbaru Niang, a traditional Indonesian conical house, Kezia Age demonstrates how 3D printing can be used to create products that celebrate cultural diversity while meeting contemporary design standards and consumer preferences.The Conequeror Lamp stands out in the market due to its distinctive features, which include a minimalist 3D-printed resin design that incorporates three intricate patterns inspired by primitive nature. The lamp's innovative use of LED technology allows it to project these patterns onto surrounding surfaces in a palette of 13 vibrant colors, creating a transformative and immersive lighting experience. The lamp's portability and ability to create a sense of protection and tranquility in any space further enhance its practical benefits for users.Winning the Iron A' Design Award in the 3D Printed Forms and Products Design category serves as a testament to Kezia Age's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and exploring new possibilities within the 3D printing industry. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that continue to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern manufacturing techniques, fostering innovation and creativity within the field.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kezia AgeKezia Age, a retail designer and the creative director of Duettones Design Lab, is dedicated to crafting spaces that transcend mere aesthetics, focusing instead on fostering societal impact. With a keen eye for innovative design solutions, Kezia has led numerous projects to success, seamlessly blending functionality with artistic vision. Her approach emphasizes inclusivity, ensuring designs resonate with the experiences of individuals. Kezia, who is from Indonesia, brings extensive experience collaborating with brands, primarily in the food and beverage industry, contributing meaningfully to society and championing design as a tool for positive change.About Duettones Design LabDuettones Design Lab is a design firm specializing in retail design, committed to creating spaces that harmoniously blend emotion, spirituality, and well-being. The lab's focus lies in crafting designs that positively impact the surrounding environment, believing in the transformative power of design to enrich lives. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. The A' 3D Printed Forms and Products Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the field of 3D printing design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://3dprintingdesignaward.com

