Condolence Letter on the Passing of Former Prime Minister of the Republic of India Dr Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi to convey condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of the Republic of India Dr Manmohan Singh. The text of the letter is appended.

28 DECEMBER 2024

His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India

Dear Prime Minister Modi,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of the Republic of India Dr Manmohan Singh.

Dr Singh was a statesman who reshaped and liberalised India’s economy through his vision and determination. This set the stage for India’s remarkable growth and emergence as a key regional and global player.

Singapore-India relations also grew significantly under Dr Singh’s stewardship. Our landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) was signed during his tenure as Prime Minister. It was a milestone in our relations and laid the foundation for the strong economic partnership we enjoy today.

Dr Singh played an important role in strengthening India’s engagement with ASEAN. Under his leadership, India joined the East Asia Summit in 2005 and actively supported ASEAN’s efforts in building a stronger regional architecture.

Our thoughts are with the people of India during this period of grief.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG