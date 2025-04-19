Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship - Visit by His Excellency Dr Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, Kingdom of Cambodia, 20 to 24 April 2025

His Excellency Dr Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, Kingdom of Cambodia, will visit Singapore as the 80th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow from 20 to 24 April 2025.

DPM Hang will call on Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and be hosted to a welcome dinner by the Chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) Lee Tzu Yang.

DPM Hang will receive briefings by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Community, Youth and Sports. He will visit the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Polytechnic, St. Andrew’s Secondary School, Yuan Ching Secondary School, and Singapore Sports Hub.

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals for high level visits to Singapore. The Fellows are chosen on the basis of their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and to bilateral relations with Singapore.

. . . . .

19 APRIL 2025



